Ghanaians remember Ebony Reigns two years after her death

Today, Saturday, February 8, 2020 marks exactly two years since Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng passed on.

The catastrophic news that the vibrant Afro-beat and Dancehall artiste could no longer be considered among the living came as a shock to many Ghanaians.

Ghanaweb reports that the ‘Sponsor’ singer died in a fatal road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

A Jeep with the registration AS 497-16 she was travelling in from Sunyani to Kumasi had a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Ebony, who was 20 years old at that time, died with two other persons, a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a lady friend called Frankie.

However, the driver of the vehicle escaped death.

The music diva was laid to rest on March 24, 2018, at the Osu Cemetery.

Ebony’s Impact in Ghana’s music industry

Ebony’s dominance in the music industry was not only with her songs but also in her stage crafts. As many new and young…