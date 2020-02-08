Insecurity: What Buhari has done, and is doing

By FEMI ADESINA

Each time he itemizes the three focal areas of government, President Muhammadu Buhari follows the same order: we shall secure the country, because you have to first secure a country or institution before you can efficiently manage it. We will revive the economy, and create jobs, particularly for our teeming youths, and then, we will fight corruption.

The order above shows the priority that the President gives to security, as well as law and order in the country. But each time there’s a glitch or snafu (situation normal all fouled up) in the country, some naysayers scream and wail as if nothing is being done. But the hard truth is that a lot has been done in terms of security, and is still being done by the Buhari Administration.

When he came in May 2015, what did he meet? A country that was almost in disarray, with bombs going off like firecrackers daily. The insurgency by Boko Haram was festering in the North-east, North-West,…