NOA embarks on disaster prevention sensitisation in Oyo

…urges residents to shun attitudes prone to fire outbreak

By Adeola Badru

THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised residents of Oyo State to do away with attitude, behaviours and practices that are prone to ignite fire outbreak in the state, just as the agency embarked on disaster prevention sensitisation.

The state Director of NOA, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, gave the advice at the weekend in Ibadan, during a sensitisation programme, organised for members of the public by the agency.

The programme, aimed at sensitising people on security, prevention of Lassa fever, coronavirus, drug abuse and vandalism of public property, had in attendance major stakeholders concerned with disaster prevention in the state.

The NOA boss noted that the onset of the dry season since late 2019 had brought about the unpleasant incidents of fire disasters in some communities in the state.

She called on residents of the state to be conscious and mindful of how they handled naked fire and all…