Our cries fell on deaf ears, Kaduna CAN chairman laments as Catholics commit slain seminarian to mother earth  

Vatican, Sokoto Diocese mourn

By Sam Eyoboka

ONE of the four abducted Kaduna seminarians, Nnadi Michael, who was found dead was buried on Tuesday in the premises of the Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Karu, Kaduna.

The four students were abducted from their hostel by gunmen dressed in military uniforms on January 9, 2020, according to a statement last Saturday night by Registrar, Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Dr. Joel Usman.

The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna, Pastor John Joseph Hayab confirmed the latest development, saying that Catholic Church decided to commit the young seminarian who was just beginning his philosophy class to Mother Earth.

According to him, there was a service of songs on Monday in the same premises while his funeral was conducted on Tuesday in the premises.

He also took time to time renew his call on security personnel in the country to ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens, even as he…