Stat shows Ancelotti’s brilliant instant impact at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side jumped up to seventh in the Premier League on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Merseysiders found themselves in a relegation battle when the Italian took over at Goodison Park in late December, but their season has transformed and they now find themselves 12 points clear of the drop zone.

Ancelotti is no stranger to a raised eyebrow, and the following stat may just make the former Napoli boss raise both: Per ​Opta, only city rivals ​Liverpool (24) have won more Premier League points than ​Everton (17) since the Italian’s first game in charge back in December.

A narrow 2-1 defeat at reigning champions Manchester City remains the Toffees’ only defeat while Ancelotti has been at the helm, and Saturday’s win over Roy Hodgson’s men saw them climb above Manchester United, Wolves…