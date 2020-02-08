Take us home, IDPs beg Buhari

…Why Benue IDPs may not return home anytime soon

…January killings stall home return in Plateau

…They attacked our farms, destroyed everything

…I never knew life would treat me this way – Octogenarian widow

…I want to resume farming with my four children – Blind retired teacher

…There will be compliance if Buhari orders them out of occupied communities

…They have taken our land, some of them can’t even speak Hausa

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Peter Duru

AMID claims and counter-claims of successes in the war against insecurity by the Federal Government and its critics, hundreds of internally displaced persons, IDPS, in Plateau and Benue states are yet to see the successes.

Reason: They want to return to their various communities but cannot because it will be suicidal to do so as those who forced them to flee for their dear lives are still occupying their lands.

Therefore, they are pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari to help them return…