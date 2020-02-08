Tenant in court for allegedly refusing to pay rent for 10 years

A 50-year-old man, Igwe James, who allegedly refused to pay his rent for ten years, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Life Camp, Abuja, for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, of FCT Police Command, told the court that the complainant, Mogbo Godffrey, reported the case at the Life Camp Police Station on Feb. 2, at 8 a.m.

He alleged that in 2009, the complainant, who is the defendant’s landlord, rented out his apartment for N30, 000 yearly and James paid.

Ejike noted that subsequently, the defendant refused to pay the rent for 10 years as at November 2019.

He also alleged that the defendant fraudulently rented out another empty apartment in the building to one Ordi Chinedu, for N150, 000 without the consent of the landlord.

He said the offence contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Nwecheonwu Elewe admitted the defendant to…