The inside story of the war between Omo-Agege and Ogboru In Delta

By Emmanuel Aziken

The war of acrimony in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC between the once united pair of Chief Great Ogboru and the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege was last night worsening after more associates of Ogboru were sanctioned by the Omo-Agege tendency.

In the latest suspensions, two local government chairmen of the party from Ukwuani and Uvwie, who are protégées of Ogboru, were removed from office after absenting themselves from a reception organized for the state chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue in Warri.

Erue is Omo-Agege’s Man Friday and the focus of the increasing pitch battle between the Ogboru and Omo-Agege camps.

Besides the two removed yesterday, seven other allies of Ogboru’s were earlier suspended this week for allegedly being involved in a failed coup to remove Erue as state chairman.

Among those suspended were the deputy chairman of the…