Truck driver in court for allegedly swerving into Osinbajo motorcade

A 43-year-old truck driver, Abubakar Musa, appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly driving recklessly and swerving into the motorcade of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Musa, who resides in Oshodi, Lagos, is charged with reckless driving and obstruction on a public road.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Samuel Mishozumu, alleged that the defendant drove his truck with registration number LND 976 XF in a reckless manner on the public highway and obstructed the convoy of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo.

“The defendant, who refused to adhere to the signals, drove the truck into the convoy, dividing it into two, despite efforts made by the convoy officers to clear the road,” he said.

Mishozumu told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 19 at about 10. 15 p.m. on the Oshodi Apapa Expressway,…