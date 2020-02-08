Trump fires 2 impeachment witnesses, accused of exacting revenge

U.S. President Donald Trump has fired two key witnesses in the impeachment investigation against him, as he started an apparent campaign of retaliation just two days after he was acquitted by the Senate.

Trump fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, just hours after dismissing Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman, a decorated Army lieutenant colonel, according to statements released by Sondland and Vindman’s lawyer.

“The most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit – has decided to exact revenge,” Vindman’s attorney David Pressman said in a statement, adding his client was “escorted” from the White House.

It was an astonishing move by Trump to clear his administration of people who have testified in the impeachment probe, which investigated Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine to pursue investigations that could help his 2020 re-election bid.

Sondland – a political appointee who…