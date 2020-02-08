Why I won’t intervene in Ganduje, Emir Sanusi feud — Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that he was constrained by the constitution to intervene in the dispute between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi 11.

But the President also said that he swore to uphold the peace and security of the people of Nigeria and that where the people are threatened, he will use his constitutional powers.

Speaking when he received the governor and newly elected legislators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Kano State,President Buhari assured that the separation of powers between the Federal Government and the states notwithstanding, he has enough grounds in the constitution to ensure that the security of Nigerians is not compromised.

In his remarks on the dispute between the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the Governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the President said: “I know my role as…