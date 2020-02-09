3 killed, 7 injured in auto crash in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun, on Sunday, confirmed three persons killed in a fatal motor accident on Eripa-Ota-Aiyegbaju-Ila Express Way.

The spokesperson of the command, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the accident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

Ogungbemi, who did not give details on the vehicle’s registration number, disclosed that the accident occurred when the driver of the bus lost control due to recklessness and over speeding.

She added that the bus skidded off the road, rammed into an embankment and plunged into a ditch.

Ogungbemi revealed that three passengers including two males and a female died on the spot while seven others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The spokespersons added that corpses of the passengers were deposited at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo.

