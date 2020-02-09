ASUU raises fresh plots by FG to destabilise its members

By Demola Akinyemi

Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) at the weekend in Ilorin raised fresh plots by the federal government to trample upon the rights of its members across the nation’s universities and destroyed tertiary education in Nigeria.

Also, the University of Ilorin branch of the union which had excluded itself from the activities of the national body for about 20 years has expressed its determination to join forces with the national body to fight the federal government over the current crisis.

The Ibadan Zonal Chairman of the union, Comrade Ade Adejumo, in company of other members of national executives dropped the hint in the main auditorium of University of Ilorin while offering members information and sensitising them on possible strike action because of the fresh plot against members by the federal government particularly if the federal government fails to pay this month salary due to their continue insistence against the policy of Integrated…