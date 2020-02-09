Darkness still envelopes Igboland  – Archbishop Obinna

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, weekend, expressed regret that “some people in Igboland still prefer darkness to the light of salvation”.

Obinna, who made his feelings known while preaching the homily at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, recalled that it was this darkness was responsible for the killing of twins, which was prevalent up till the 1940s, and other outrageous practices.

“It is most regrettable that Ndigbo, who are blessed both by nature and exposure, and favoured with the light of faith, light of business and light of education, have slipped into darkness, so much so that other nations are now pitying them”, Obinna said.

The Catholic cleric also lamented that “God blessed us in so many ways, but pride, arrogance, greed and hatred, even among ourselves, have become a major problem”.

While pleading with Ndigbo to allow the light of Christ to return to Igboland,…