Fighting in southwest Cameroon disrupts voting

Fighting between government troops and anglophone separatists in parts of southwest Cameroon Sunday disrupted voting in legislative and municipal elections, local officials and other sources said.

The authorities issued no details on casualties.

Sunday’s clash was in Muyuka, a rebel stronghold in Northwest region, although fighting takes place almost daily in both English-speaking regions: Northwest and Southwest, which border Nigeria.

“There were exchanges of fire between separatists and soldiers,” said a witness contacted by telephone.”

An election committee official who asked not to be named told AFP: “I called our superior in Muyuka and he said that there had been shooting early this morning, but that the situation was calm now and the electors were voting.”

But…