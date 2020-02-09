How my house was bombed — Inegbeneki, APC chieftain

By Ozioruva Aliu

CHIEF Francis Inegbeneki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, is a founding member of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), which is at the forefront of opposition to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid. Inegbeneki speaks on the contentious issues. Excerpts:

Attack on house

I got the news of the attack on my house at about 3:30 am of February 1, 2020. I am still in shock, I am traumatized. My family members are traumatised because of the bombing of my residence. Frankly, this is the height of criminality. I condemn this act and the people who threw that improvised explosive device (IED) into my compound and their sponsors. I want to tell them that they have started a battle they cannot finish.

Day of attack

My son was at home with his pregnant wife. Then they called that there was a loud bang in the house. I didn’t want to believe what I heard. They were at home at about the time when they heard a loud explosion. The security guard told…