Imo PDP turns prayer worriors

.They drink champagne and ask poor people to fast – Govt

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The members of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged their members to begin one week prayer and fasting for Emeka Ihedioha, to return back as the governor of Imo state.

In a statement signed yesterday in Owerri by the state Secretary of the party, Ray Emeana, said that the one week prayer starts from Sunday 9th to 16th of this month.

According to the party, “The Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, here by declares one week prayer and fasting from Sunday 9th to Sunday 16 of February, 2020.

“During this period all ward excos should request for mass in their local churches and assemble at the LGA party secretariat daily at noon for prayers and breaking of fasting.

“Prayer points asking God to intervene and restore the victory of Emeka Ihedioha as the duly elected governor of the state.

“The Imo state PDP, while urging Imolites to…