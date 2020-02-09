Kogi Gov’t to build modern palace for monarch

The administration of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello is set to build a modern palace befitting of the stool of the Obaro of Kabba.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Salami Momodu Ozigi disclosed this when he paid an official visit to the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi in his palace.

Barr. Ozigi who said the traditional stool is held in high esteem by the present state government revealed that the noble project will be actualized even in the face of state limited resources.

The Commissioner said constructing an independent palace for the Obaro stool is long overdue; adding that Governor Yahaya Bello will soon do the needful.

Responding, Oba Solomon Owonoyi thanked the Commissioner for the visit and commended Governor Bello for correcting past injustices in the appointments of traditional rulers in Okun land.

He assured the government of…