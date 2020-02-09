Mbonu Meets US Ambassador to Nigeria in Washington

Executive Director of Nigerian-American Council (NAC), and Former Presidential Aspirant in 2019 election Dr. Okey Samuel Mbonu, yesterday met with the new US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in Washington DC, to discuss matters concerning Nigeria’s security challenges.

Mbonu in a statement at the Washington DC think-tank, Center for Security and International Studies (CSIS)”, event said, “the current government in Nigeria may have abdicated its duty to protect its citizens, especially Nigerian Christians, of which images of horrific murders, by Nigerian terrorists, are now at the center of the world attention”.

“where the government fails to live up to its primary responsibility, of ensuring the safety and security of citizens, they may leave citizens with no option but to revert to the basic human doctrine of self-defense”.

Speaking on the direction of Nigeria’s political future, Mbonu said, “equity and…