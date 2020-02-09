NDDC: Forum urges site visits to verify contractors’ claims

The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF), has called on the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to visit sites of acclaimed projects to verify contractors’ claims.

The Chairman of the anti-graft forum, Mr Prince Kpokpogri, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Kpokpogri also advised the commission led by Dr Joi Nunie, against paying contractors for abandoned, non-executed and shoddily completed projects in the region.

“While we call for the authentication of all the documents submitted by contractors and consultants, we also want the newly inaugurated NDDC committees to visit various sites of acclaimed projects to verify contractors’ claims.

“Considering the trillions of Naira pumped into the Niger Delta region, it is disheartening that the developmental pace of the region is insignificant,” Kpokpogri said.

He said that he expected due diligence from the committee in order to ensure…