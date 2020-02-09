Nigeria earns $504m from crude oil, gas export 

By Michael Eboh

Nigeria earned $504.44 million, an equivalent of N154.73 billion, from crude oil and gas exports in November 2019, according to data released Sunday, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

In a statement in Abuja, on the release of its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for November 2019, the NNPC stated that the amount earned from oil and gas export in the month under review, represented an improvement of 4.39 per cent over the previous month’s export.

According to the NNPC, crude oil export sales contributed $383.89 million, an equivalent of 76.10 per cent of the dollar transactions compared with $396.94 million contribution in the previous month; while export gas sales amounted to $120.55 million in the month.

In the statement signed by its Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Samson Makoji, the NNPC further stated that between November 2018 to November 2019, crude oil and gas worth $5.46 billion…