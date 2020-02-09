NiMet predicts dust haze for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted reduction in horizontal visibility over most parts of the country with thick dust haze expected over the northern region.

The NiMet’s waether outlook released on Saturday in Abuja further predicted dust haze condition in Central region with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km within the period of forecast.

“For northern states, thick dust haze condition is expected over the region within forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius and 11degree Celsius to 19 degree Celsius.

“For central states, dust haze condition is anticipated over the region with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km and localized visibility of less than 1000m within the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures of the region are expected to be from 28 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsiue and form 11 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to NiMet moderate…