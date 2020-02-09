Obaseki will get second term — Governor’s aide Vanguard News

By Ozioruva Aliu

Jimoh Ijegbai, Edo State Commissioner for Education, insists the governor’s achievements will secure his victory. Excerpts:

Division in APC over Governor Obaseki second term

Governor Godwin Obaseki has done three years and we are preparing for another election. Great that INEC has announced the time table, those in this state and outside the state, can see that Governor Obaseki has done excellently well. On internally-generated revenue IGR, what we had before Obaseki came on board was an arrangement being run by ‘agberos’. You find them celebrating that they have made billions of naira. Even the former governor realised that Edo cannot continue on that path because of the downturn of the economy and he decided to go for one of the best brains we have to become Governor. Obaseki, after careful planning, decided we must deploy technology in collecting revenue so that we can plug all the loopholes and ensure that the Edo people get value for…