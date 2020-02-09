Prices rise as traders lament 7.5% VAT

By Bose Adelaja

Following the take-off of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax, VAT, prices of goods across markets in Lagos have increased, a survey by Sunday Vanguard revealed.

Surprisingly many traders hardly knew what VAT meant, yet they increased the prices of food items.

Although the increase in price began on February 1, 2020, some dealers told Sunday Vanguard that some companies started sensitising their distributors since January 2020.

A visit to some of the markets showed that there was an increase in the prices of many products as traders claimed some companies now hide under the guise of VAT to increase prices of some items.

At Balogun Market, Lagos, the price of hides and skin recorded 25 per cent increment. For instance, a handbag that was sold for N5,000 in December 2019, now goes for N6,500. The prices of kitchen utensils, electronics, and gift items recorded about 12 per cent increment.

Similarly, household items like rubber band, sponge, shopping bags,…