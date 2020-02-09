Prioritise peace, oneness of Nigeria in your reports — Rector charges

Prof. Mohammed Atureta, Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has charged journalists to always take cognisance of the peace and oneness of the nation and avoid reports that could fragment the country.

Atureta made the call while briefing members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Kogi state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) who paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday in Lokoja.

The Rector, who commended the present crop of Journalists across the country for objectivity and balancing of their reports, said some news even though factual in every sense, could ignite violence.

“In balancing your reports, also take cognisance of the peace and oneness of this nation because there are some news that can spur violence and there are some that can even control it.

“I charge you to be highly objective in your analysis and in your reports. The present crop of journalists are doing very well to the best of my knowledge unlike in the past where they…