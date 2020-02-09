Row growsover 74 delisted parties

…Some of the parties were jokers – Odumakin

…Action violates democratic culture – Shonibare

…Proscription is rude shock – Galadima

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dayo Johnson, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chris Ochayi, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Olayinka Ajayi, James Ogunnaike & Shina Abubakar

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s deregistration of 74 political parties has elicited plaudits and criticisms for the electoral umpire with some of the parties threatening to challenge the action in court.

The action of the INEC, on Thursday, has reduced the number of parties in the country to 18 from 91 that took part in the 2019 general elections.

It’s inconsistent with freedom of association — Shonibare

Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Supo Shonibare, said: “Pluralism which is an essential ingredient in a democratic culture entails a multi party system of government. The constitution guarantees…