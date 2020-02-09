Soldiers/IPOB tension in Abia: Leave Biafra agitation out of our monarch’s burial, Nnamdi Kanu’s kinsmen cry

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Ahead of next Friday’s burial of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, there is palpable tension in his community, Afaraukwu, Abia State over the likely presence of soldiers.

This fear was mainly precipitated by an earlier visit of security agents to the community in Umuahia North Council Area of the state last Sunday.

No fewer than 100 soldiers in nine military vans and two Armoured Personnel Carriers, APCs, had visited the community.

Though the soldiers marched around the community and left some residents panicked.

They were at Bank Road and Factory Road, making people scampered to safety.

The entrance of the road leading to Eze Kanu’s Palace was blocked with their vans.

Irked by the development, IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, condemned what it described as an invasion of Afaraukwu community.

IPOB described it as a brazen…