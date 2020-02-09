Southeast to name joint security outfit soon ― Governors

By Anayo Okoli, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU- GOVERNORS of the South East states have disclosed that they will soon name is own regional security outfit which it’s process started last year.

They also disclosed that the State Houses of Assembly in the zone were in the verge of passing laws that will give the outfit legal backing.

The Governors said they had notified the federal government about their plans and will follow it up with details of the joint security outfit.

The Governors made the disclosure on Sunday when the South East Governors Forum met in Enugu.

In it’s communique read by Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Dave Umahi, the Governors also reteriated March 31 as date for reopening of the Akanu Ibaim International Airport Enugu to commercial activities.

They expressed satisfaction and commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his attention and release of funds for the airport rehabilitation, second Niger bridge construction and…