Suspended Zamfara LG boss denies defecting to PDP

Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, the suspended chairman of Maradun Local Government in Zamfara, says he is not among the local government bosses that recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Malam Jamilu Iliyasu, Press Secretary to Gov Bello Matawalle, had, on Friday, announced that chairmen of eight local governments had defected from the APC to the PDP.

Among the defectors was Shehu Mohammed Faru, the Vice Chairman of Maradun, who took over from Abubakar, after he was suspended by the State House of Assembly.

Others were the chairmen of Anka, Bungudu, Birnin-Magaji, Kaura Namoda, Maru, Tsafe and Zurmi.

According to him, the council chairmen announced their defection on Friday, after meeting with Gov Bello Matawalle.

But Abubakar, in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday, said that he was still the chairman of Maradun, and a member of the APC.

“My attention has been…