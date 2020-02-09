Thanks Living (2) – Vanguard News Thanks Living(2)

By Femi Aribisala

A man asked his rich father for money to buy a car. The father wrote him a cheque and he bought a Jeep. Later he went to his father and asked him for money to buy a house. The father wrote him another cheque and he bought a beautiful mansion in an exclusive neighbourhood.

Then the son came back again to his father with the request for a rose garden in the back of the house he bought. The father brought out his cheque book again and asked him how much the garden would cost. But he told his father this one is not a matter of cash. This one requires his father to come and work with him in planting the garden.

Therefore, the father came every day to work in his son’s garden. After 3½ years of hard labour, he said to his son: “It is finished.” He then left and went back home.

Indescribable gift

What was the most expensive gift that the father gave his son? Was it the Jeep, the mansion, or the rose garden?

The rose garden was clearly the…