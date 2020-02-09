Uzodinma renews mandate of Judicial Commissions, investigative panels set up by Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has extended the tenure of the Investigative Panels and Judicial Commissions of Inquiry, set up by the Emeka Ihedioha administration, on contracts, land acquisition and others.

The Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts Awarded from June 2011 to May 2019, Justice Benjamin Iheka, confirmed this development during an interview with newsmen in Owerri.

“The Governor, who announced the renewal of the mandate of all the investigative panels and judicial commissions of inquiry after meeting with the panellists, also explained that the decision was in keeping with his mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery”, Justice Iheka said.

He affirmed that “by the law, under which the Commissions and Panels were established, only a renewed mandate, which the Governor has now done, after our first three months, validates the lives of the Panels and Commissions.”

Answering a…