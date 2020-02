10 die in return journey from pilgrimage

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—Six worshippers returning to Ile-Ife from the annual Oke Maria pilgrimage in Otan Ayegabju, yesterday, lost their lives in a ghastly auto accident at Eripa, Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was also gathered that nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

The annual Oke Maria Catholic pilgrimage held between Saturday and Sunday, is a yearly programme where Catholics gathered for prayers at the Oke Maria Mountain located in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State.

Eyewitness account revealed that the bus conveying passengers and other commuters from the annual pilgrimage held on Saturday lost control and rammed into a fence at the other side of the Iree/Eripa/Otan-Ayegbaju/Ila Expressway, causing the vehicle to fall into a pit.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, said six people were confirmed dead while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

According to SP Folashade Odoro, the lone…