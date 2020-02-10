Abia CP, major threat to our Parents’ burial – Nnamdi Kanu’s family

…Says Army still patrols in the community

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

The family of the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr. Ene Okon, of being ‘the major security threat” to the burial ceremony of their late parents, Eze Israel Kanu, and Ugoeze Sally Kanu ,slated for Friday, February 14.

The family has also cried out against the continued presence of soldiers in their Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku country home.

Spokesman of the family, Emmanuel Kanu, in an interview with journalists in Umuahia, expressed disappointment over the utterances of the police boss which he said was causing “unnecessary tension” in the state.

He accused the CP of raising false alarm to justify a possible military action against mourners and guests of the family on the false pretext that they are IPOB members.

Kanu said the CP was deliberately creating the false…