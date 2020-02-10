Bandits invade Niger communities, kill 3, injure many

By Wole Mosadomi

Another attack on Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, yesterday, claimed one life with many injured. The attack is coming on the heels of a similar one on Gurmana, old Gurmana, and Ashirika communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, Saturday, where two were killed.

In yesterday’s invasion of Mashegu, police and vigilantes supported by local hunters were said to have engaged the bandits suspected to be members of a terrorist organisation in a fierce battle .

An eyewitness said the armed men numbering over 100 stormed Gurmana, Old Gurmana and Ashirika communities at about 10:00 am on Saturday, some on bikes and others on feet, shooting sporadically into the air.

He said the attack started in Gurmana where they reportedly killed two people and injured four persons before moving to old Gurmana where they rustled more than 200 cows.

Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed, yesterday, that the…