Bello suspends VC, Rector for disobeying directive on TSA

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has ordered the immediate suspension of the Vice Chancellor of Kogi State University, Ayangba and the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, who confirmed this in Lokoja on Monday, said that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Abdulkadir and the Rector, Dr Muhammed Atureta, were suspended for insubordination.

He told the Newsmen that the suspension of the duo was due to their non-compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the state government.

Fanwo said that the Chief Medical Director of the State Specialist Hospital, Dr Ahmed Attah, had, on Feb. 7, also been suspended for similar infraction.

“The governor was irked by their failure to comply with the new financial directive,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new financial guideline directs all MDAs to pay all revenues into the TSA.

Fanwo explained that the governor…