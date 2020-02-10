Buhari drops Lawan, names Bisi Akande, Chair APC reconciliation C’ttee

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee, naming the committee’s vice chairman, Chief Bisi Akande as replacement for Senate President Ahmad Lawan who has now been dropped.

The National Working Committee NWC of the party had on December 18, 2019 announced the reconciliation committee which it said would be headed by Sen. Lawan. Although the party leadership said it made the announcement on behalf of the President, the composition of the committee did not sit well with the Edo state Government.

The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki had rejected the committed, accusing Lawan and a member of the committee, Ahmed Idris Wase who is the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives as being known supporters of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with whom he has had a running battle

Although the…