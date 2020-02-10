China’s return to work lifts local stocks while rest of Asia trails

Asian shares fell on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares gained as authorities lifted some work and travel restrictions, helping businesses to resume operations.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures, German DAX futures and FTSE futures all slipped 0.1% while U.S. stock futures were more upbeat with e-minis for S&P 500 adding 0.2%.

More than 900 people have so far died mainly in China’s central Hubei province as of Sunday with most of the new deaths in the provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

To contain the spread, China’s government had ordered lockdowns, canceled flights and shut schools in many cities. But on Monday, workers began trickling back to offices and factories though a large number of workplaces remain closed and many white-collar workers will continue to work from home.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside…