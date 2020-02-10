Coronavirus and the peoples’ food culture

Coronavirus: According to an old adage: “Every charitable or uncharitable attitude is a boomerang”. Mankind has been authorised by the Creator to exercise dominion over all living and non-living things.

We are also imbued with the power to decide whether to do it rightly or wrongly, provided we are ready to carry the consequences of the choices we make.

Mankind and other living things under its dominion are paying heavy prices for the reckless manner in which hydrocarbons (crude oil) are being deployed for economic growth (rapid climate change). We are also punished for the mindless and often barbaric exploitation of animals through the scourge of epidemics like Ebola, Coronavirus, Lassa Fever, HIV/AIDS and others.

The scourge of Coronavirus currently trending worldwide is a particular case in point where nature is fighting back for man’s barbaric attitude to it. Scientists believe that the virus originated from a Chinese bush meat market in Wuhan. Many documentaries of…