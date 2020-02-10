Coronavirus : Aviation expert tasks FG on safety

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Aviation expert, Mallam Abdulazeez Yinka- Oniyangi, on Monday, advised the Federal government in the need to take proactive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

He called for the setting up of isolation hospitals in strategic places across the country were suspected cases can be diagnosed and properly treated

Oniyangi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Swift Air Ambulance Services gave this admonition in a telephone chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

The industrialist argued that the plea by some Nigerians resident in China to return home, might not be out of place after all, since it is within their constitutional rights to be protected by the government.

“Well if the stories are true it is within their constitutional right to be protected. But then the question is what is the risk inherent in bringing them back? Exposure to the epidemic obviously. What are the safety nets provided? The government can consider the appeals…