Don’t try our patience, NLC leader tells Wike

By Victor Young

National leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have advised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to reopen the secretariat of the state council of NLC without further delay and not try their patience.

It also urged the governor to conclude negotiations on the implementation of new minimum wage with workers in good faith.

At its National Administrative Council, NAC, meeting in Abuja, national leaders of NLC, dismissed the reason adduced by the Rivers State government (carrying out integrity test) as dubious and untenable, noting that the building was constructed by the state government, commissioned only last year and given to the state council.

NLC’s statement

A communiqué by Ayuba Wabba and Emma Ugboaja, President and General Secretary, respectively, of NLC among others, said: “NAC expresses its outrage at the locking up of the…