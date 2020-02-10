Forum calls for withdrawal of Hate Speech, Fake News bills

…Says new bills amount to duplication of existing laws

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Participants at the just concluded Townhall Forum organised by Africa Independent Television, AIT. LIVE have called for immediate withdrawal of the Hate Speech and Fake News bills currently pending before the National Assembly.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the forum held in Abuja, the stakeholders were unanimous in calling for the immediate withdrawal of the bills, describing them as a waste of time and duplication of existing laws.

The forum, entitled “Media Regulation, Society and Governance,” argued that rather than dissipate energy and tax payers resources on the bills, the two senators that sponsored the bills should immediately initiate the process of withdrawing them in the interest of Nigerians and focus more on human capital and economic development, job creation and security.

The panellists and participants who were drawn from the media, government, National Assembly, civil…