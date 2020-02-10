Kidnappers rape teenager over N10m ransom in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has nabbed a young kidnapping gang that raped a teenage victim over N10m ransom.

The teenager was reported to have been held in hostage for twenty-seven days and allegedly defiled severally by the suspects.

Relating the details of the operation that led to their arrest, the PPRO Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed said; “On the 8/2/2020 at about 5:30 pm, the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) trailed and arrested at their hideout in Ogidi”.

“Suspects had on the 12/1/2020 allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl in Onitsha and took her to an undisclosed location.

“Consequently, On the 30/1/2020 the syndicate contacted the victim’s mother through SMS and demanded a ransom of ten million Naira (N10,000,000) which was later reduced downward after much pleading by the mother.

“Suspects equally sent a first Bank account number 3120904371 bearing one John Blessing to the victim’s parent to deposit the…