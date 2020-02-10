LASG sets up emergency prevention care committee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures to strengthen the preparedness and response capacity to combat the possible outbreak and spread of the deadly Coronavirus and Lassa fever, the Lagos State government through the State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, has constituted a 5-man committee on Epidemic Preparedness Response Plan, EPRP, across the 57 councils of the state.

Similarly, the state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and African Field Epidemiology Network, AFENET, over the weekend began a surveillance tour of livestock and bushmeat markets across the state to test animals for components of monkeypox.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, who disclosed this following rumours of coronavirus in the state, which the state government had repeatedly, debunked, insisting, “no case recorded in the state so far.”

