NASS to inspect ITF programmes, projects

The National Assembly says it will conduct an oversight inspection on some critical projects and programmes of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) with a view of expanding the organisation.

Sen. Sikiru Osinowo, Chairman, Senate Committee on Industry, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the graduation and distribution of Start-Up Packs to the beneficiaries of the ITF 2019 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11,000 men and women from 36 states and FCT were empowered by ITF in different trades under its NISDP, which began in the last quarter of 2019.

“The National Assembly through the joint senate and house committee on industry in few weeks from now will undertake an oversight inspection of some of ITF critical projects and programmes.

“This is in view to finding much better and easier way to add colour to the fund or expand it in view of its relevance where it is necessary,” he said.

Osinowo noted…