Thousands protest against elimination of pigs in Indonesia

Thousands of people rallied in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province on Monday to reject the local government’s plan to cull swine fever.

The government plan was initiated in order to stem an outbreak of swine fever that has killed some 46,000 pigs since September.

The protesters, many of whom were farmers who fear for their livelihoods, gathered outside the parliamentary building in the provincial capital Medan, carrying banners that said “save pigs’’ and “reject the elimination of pigs’’.

A protester said, standing on a truck equipped with a sound system in a video broadcast by the local news site Rakyatsumut.com.

“We appeal to you council members, listen to our plea, don’t kill our pigs.’’

Police estimated the number of protesters at more than 2,000.

The provincial animal health office said African swine flu and hog cholera have killed at least 46,600 pigs in North Sumatra since September.

The diseases have also killed about 1,000 pigs on the resort…