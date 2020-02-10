Woman jailed for arranging fight-to-the-death duel for her lovers

A mum who arranged a ‘medieval duel’ to the death see which of her two admirers would win her hand has been jailed for life.

Asta Juskauskiene, 35, left husband Giedruis Juskauskas for Mantas Kvedaras, after meeting the 25-year-old online following his release from a Lithuanian prison for rape.

The care worker ended the relationship with Mr Juskauskas, 42, who continued to provide financial support for their daughter.

But both men claimed Juskauskiene as their own and she decided to settle the argument with a fight to the death in an alleyway in Stratford, east London.

Kvedaras stabbed his love rival 35 times to the body and neck on June 17 last year and then bought Juskauskienea pizza to celebrate.

Juskauskiene had been warned Kvedaras was dangerous but said: ‘I think I will play until I get into trouble. I probably like the risks, dangers.’

She denied but was convicted of conspiracy to murder and perverting…