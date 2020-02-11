1,434,632 candidates register for UTME, DE in 3 weeks — JAMB

…As registration closes in 7 days

By Adesina Wahab & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said a total of 1,434,632 candidates have so far registered for its ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and Direct Entry.

The board also said closing date for the registration remained February 17, and charged prospective candidates not yet registered to take advantage of the remaining days to do so.

JAMB, which disclosed this in its weekly bulletin released to the media by its Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin yesterday, equally warned its licensed Computer-Based Test, CBT, centres against turning away candidates who obtained ePINS elsewhere.

It stated: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has sounded a note of warning to its licensed CBT centres which are acting contrary to the terms of their agreement by turning away candidates who had obtained their ePins elsewhere.

“This warning became necessary…