30 killed, 18 vehicles, houses burnt in fresh B-Haram attack

•Only 10, not 30 killed — Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole

•Gov. Zulum asks military to move checkpoint

•Buhari: I’ll continue to frustrate Boko Haram

•Rep faults military on Auno carnage

By Ndahi Marama, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Ibrahim Hassan

MAIDUGURI — No less than 30 persons were on Sunday night killed by Boko Haram insurgents who invaded Auno, a village 20 kilometres from the state capital, Maiduguri.

Aside from those killed in the attack, several others, including women and children were also abducted, while 18 vehicles and several houses were razed. A source said the insurgents invaded the community at 10pm, shooting sporadically at everyone in sight.

“The insurgents abducted a number of women and children, with no fewer than 30 people who were mostly motorists killed and 18 vehicles destroyed,” the source said.

An eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Ali Baba, said a large number of shops and houses were looted before being set…