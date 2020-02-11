Adegbite laments untapped 42.74bn metric tonnes bitumen reserve in five States

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, has lamented the untapped 42.74 billion metric tonnes of bitumen reserve in five States of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Adegbite who made the disclosure said this could not continue as government is determined to deploy all it takes to explore and exploit the redundant solid mineral.

Nigeria’s bitumen deposit currently ranks second largest in the world spanning approximately 120 kilometres with about 42.74 billion metric tonnes, but the country imported over 5 million metric tonnes of the commodity as at April 2019.

This discovery of commercial quantity of such a huge deposit of nature’s gift to the country its exploitation, exploration and exportation remain a big challenge.

The issue of technical expertise has been nothing to write home about, high cost of exploration and exploitation, continued dependence on oil as major foreign exchange earner has also bedevilled…