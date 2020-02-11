Africa holds first edition of West Africa Agribusiness show in Lagos

The first edition of West Africa Agribusiness Show (WAAS) will be held in Nigeria on 18th to 20th February 2020.

According to the managing director, Agri supplies limited, Idowu Asenuga, who is the convener of the show, the event was conceptualised based on the need for West African countries to come together to showcase the rich agricultural heritage of their subcontinent and contribute to it’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Idowu, while addressing the media said submission recently made by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the West African sub-region has an abundance of natural and human resources.

”The agriculture sector represents approximately 35 per cent of the region’s GDP and 60 per cent of its active labour force.”

“The economic recovery experienced in Nigeria and West African countries in 2017, presupposes that growth in the GDP is expected to rise higher than the 3.9 per cent experienced in 2019”.

The maiden edition of the…